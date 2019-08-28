{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Tori Walker and Richard Slevira, Billings

Destinee Evans and Antonio Donez, Laurel

Kayla and Corey Willis, Billings

Caitlin Boreczky and Tanner Blain – Belgrade

Boys

Madison and Matthew Getchell, Billings

Aliya Russell and Deland Denny, Billings

Alexa Whitright, Wolf Point

