Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Amber and Collin Johnson, Billings

Jennifer and Raymond Baker, Billings

Boys

Alexandria Riley and Timothy Model, Billings

Tammy and Samuel Huseby, Laurel

Keesha and Kyle Duneman, Shepherd

Stephanie Dalton and Leon Gustafson, Laurel

Lydia and Levi Hudson, Billings

Tessa and Brennon Savell, Billings

Ashley Maldonado and Ethan Milford, Billings

Jill Jussila and Hazen Patterson, Billings

Aaron Daviau and Jason Harper, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Staley and Walker Adams, Roundup

Kirstyn EnemyHunter and Andrew Stewart, Billings

Sarah Landes, Billings

Amy and Jeff McGough, Billings

Crystal and Shane McDannel, Billings

Estee and Theodore Nomee Jr., Crow Agency

Kayla Wallace and Brenden Merrick, Billings

Boys

Destiny HairyChin and Derek Osborn, Billings

Whisper Miller and Dennis Blevins, Billings

Tammy Sanchez and Renardo Johnson, Billings

Allison Hert and Christian Kappel, Colstrip

Marni Cinclair, Billings

Kimberly and Chris Sweeney, Billings

