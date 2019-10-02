Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Amber and Collin Johnson, Billings
Jennifer and Raymond Baker, Billings
Boys
Alexandria Riley and Timothy Model, Billings
Tammy and Samuel Huseby, Laurel
Keesha and Kyle Duneman, Shepherd
Stephanie Dalton and Leon Gustafson, Laurel
Lydia and Levi Hudson, Billings
Tessa and Brennon Savell, Billings
Ashley Maldonado and Ethan Milford, Billings
Jill Jussila and Hazen Patterson, Billings
Aaron Daviau and Jason Harper, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Staley and Walker Adams, Roundup
Kirstyn EnemyHunter and Andrew Stewart, Billings
Sarah Landes, Billings
Amy and Jeff McGough, Billings
Crystal and Shane McDannel, Billings
Estee and Theodore Nomee Jr., Crow Agency
Kayla Wallace and Brenden Merrick, Billings
Boys
Destiny HairyChin and Derek Osborn, Billings
Whisper Miller and Dennis Blevins, Billings
Tammy Sanchez and Renardo Johnson, Billings
Allison Hert and Christian Kappel, Colstrip
Marni Cinclair, Billings
Kimberly and Chris Sweeney, Billings