Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Nikiah Blackhawk, Billings

Nicole and Jonathan Tokarski, Billings

Heather and Tanner Smith, Billings

Elizabeth Morel and Donald Cole, Billings

Boys

Meranda and Steve Kleinsasser, Billings

Veronica and Alan Valdez, Billings

