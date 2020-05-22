Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Heide Not Afraid and Terrance Takes Enemy, Lodge Grass

Beth Goldsmith and Trevor Johnson, Billings

Meri and Tyrell Racine, Billings

Bobbi Bradley, Billings

Tianna Plainfeather and Alvin Red Robe, Ashland

Skylar and Jeremy Federer, Big Timber

Tanja and Abe Horner

Boys

Amanda Bohlman, Hardin

Angela and Christopher Verlanic, Billings

Tawnya and Johnny Old Coyote, Billings

Erica Montoya and Gabriel Parker-Carlson, Lame Deer

Armeina and Vernon Torralba, Crow Agency

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Catlin Iron and Jonathan LaFrance, Hardin

Maggie Hall and Jake Gaines, Billings

Brittany and Braydon Rasmussen, Billings

Kiana Stewart and Sherman Bigman, Crow Agency

Boys

Morgan Tambo and Vance Riggs, Billings

Veronica and Sampson DeCrane, Pryor

Tyra Bends and Edward LeftHand, Lodge Grass

Cheryl Yellowtail and Latrell Bird, Hardin

Andie Mascarena and Parker Renner, Billings

