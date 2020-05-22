Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Heide Not Afraid and Terrance Takes Enemy, Lodge Grass
Beth Goldsmith and Trevor Johnson, Billings
Meri and Tyrell Racine, Billings
Bobbi Bradley, Billings
Tianna Plainfeather and Alvin Red Robe, Ashland
Skylar and Jeremy Federer, Big Timber
Tanja and Abe Horner
Boys
Amanda Bohlman, Hardin
Angela and Christopher Verlanic, Billings
Tawnya and Johnny Old Coyote, Billings
Erica Montoya and Gabriel Parker-Carlson, Lame Deer
Armeina and Vernon Torralba, Crow Agency
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Catlin Iron and Jonathan LaFrance, Hardin
Maggie Hall and Jake Gaines, Billings
Brittany and Braydon Rasmussen, Billings
Kiana Stewart and Sherman Bigman, Crow Agency
Boys
Morgan Tambo and Vance Riggs, Billings
Veronica and Sampson DeCrane, Pryor
Tyra Bends and Edward LeftHand, Lodge Grass
Cheryl Yellowtail and Latrell Bird, Hardin
Andie Mascarena and Parker Renner, Billings
