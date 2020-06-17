Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Elizabeth Stoltz and Justin Day, Red Lodge
Heather and Traase Lear, Roundup
Marisela Hugs and Tommy Lionshows, Billings
Melissa Williams and Miguel Valdez, Billings
Kristina Johnson and William Bromberg, Livingston
Alice and Rae Frank, Billings
Boys
Marianna and Jeffrey Dalton, Billings
Arly Pretty On Top Fisher and Ronnie Fisher, Garryowen
Sidney Bach and Jonathan Conrad, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Boys
Chelsea and Kyle Miron, Billings
Ana Ricoy and Scott Dobyns, Billings
