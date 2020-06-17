Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Elizabeth Stoltz and Justin Day, Red Lodge

Heather and Traase Lear, Roundup

Marisela Hugs and Tommy Lionshows, Billings

Melissa Williams and Miguel Valdez, Billings

Kristina Johnson and William Bromberg, Livingston

Alice and Rae Frank, Billings

Boys

Marianna and Jeffrey Dalton, Billings

Arly Pretty On Top Fisher and Ronnie Fisher, Garryowen

Sidney Bach and Jonathan Conrad, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Boys

Chelsea and Kyle Miron, Billings

Ana Ricoy and Scott Dobyns, Billings

