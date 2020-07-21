Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Kristen Twoteeth and Nakota Aimsback, Ronan
Theresa and Kyle Butcher, Billings
Renita and White Sr., Crow Agency
Kelsey Chandler and Harland Brown, Crow Agency
Jamie and Mickey Clark, Billings
Tamara Medicine Cloud and Christian Williamson Sr., Billings
Boys
Ariel and Joshua Tokarski, Billings
Maggie and Steven Hardt, Billings
Jordan and Stefan Hickethier, Absarokee
Michaela Garcia and Roland Rios, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Jamie and Tyler Goddard, Reed Point
Jenna and Connor Rae, Billings
Tauni Werhonig and Anthony Hodges, Park City
Sarya Ard and Micah Falls Down, Billings
Boys
Amber Persson and Jon Cody Baugus, Billings
TraJana Whistling Elk and Jaydell WalksAlong, Lame Deer
