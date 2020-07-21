Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Kristen Twoteeth and Nakota Aimsback, Ronan

Theresa and Kyle Butcher, Billings

Renita and White Sr., Crow Agency

Kelsey Chandler and Harland Brown, Crow Agency

Jamie and Mickey Clark, Billings

Tamara Medicine Cloud and Christian Williamson Sr., Billings

Boys

Ariel and Joshua Tokarski, Billings

Maggie and Steven Hardt, Billings

Jordan and Stefan Hickethier, Absarokee

Michaela Garcia and Roland Rios, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Jamie and Tyler Goddard, Reed Point

Jenna and Connor Rae, Billings

Tauni Werhonig and Anthony Hodges, Park City

Sarya Ard and Micah Falls Down, Billings

Boys

Amber Persson and Jon Cody Baugus, Billings

TraJana Whistling Elk and Jaydell WalksAlong, Lame Deer

