Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Hannah Kwasney and Sebastian Frank, Billings
AnMarie Bastoni and Aaron Wolf, Billings
Asia Chambers and Timothy Hyneman, Billings
Boys
Tia and Chancey Watson, Shepherd
Jessica Hunt and Lee Monk, Hardin
Portia Bird Chief and Jerell Stewart, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Kristin and Logan Eaton, Billings
Chelsey and Frederick Lee, Billings
Stesha and Thane Reukauf, Terry
Eva Stanmeyer and Anthony Shaw, Billings
Kaylee Desaveur and Blake Ekle, Columbus
Boys
Aubrie Green and Seth Currier, Colstrip
Tiffany Hanson and Levon Habener, Billings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!