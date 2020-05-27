Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Hannah Kwasney and Sebastian Frank, Billings

AnMarie Bastoni and Aaron Wolf, Billings

Asia Chambers and Timothy Hyneman, Billings

Boys

Tia and Chancey Watson, Shepherd

Jessica Hunt and Lee Monk, Hardin

Portia Bird Chief and Jerell Stewart, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Kristin and Logan Eaton, Billings

Chelsey and Frederick Lee, Billings

Stesha and Thane Reukauf, Terry

Eva Stanmeyer and Anthony Shaw, Billings

Kaylee Desaveur and Blake Ekle, Columbus

Boys

Aubrie Green and Seth Currier, Colstrip

Tiffany Hanson and Levon Habener, Billings

