Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare
Girl
Jiff & Eddy McAnally, Billings
Boys
Katie & Dayne Dyer, Billings
Kirstan Dillon & Milo Paz, Hardin
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Emily and Todd Sanburn, Rochester, WY
Paige and Zach Hunter, Billings
Mikayla Tillman and Laine Luhman, Molt
Stephanie and Cy Baldwin, Red Lodge
Tiffany and Sean Wooten, Billings
Jamie Fisher, Custer County
Boys
Nichole Hughes and Miles Nielson, Billings
Anica Wickenburg and Dylan McClinton, Billings
Chelsea and Ryan Brajcich, Red Lodge
Natalie Romero and Isaac Bain, Billings
Michelle and Darren Kokkeler, Belfry