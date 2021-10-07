 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals
St. Vincent Healthcare

Girl

Jiff & Eddy McAnally, Billings

Boys

Katie & Dayne Dyer, Billings

Kirstan Dillon & Milo Paz, Hardin

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Emily and Todd Sanburn, Rochester, WY 

Paige and Zach Hunter, Billings 

Mikayla Tillman and Laine Luhman, Molt 

Stephanie and Cy Baldwin, Red Lodge 

Tiffany and Sean Wooten, Billings 

Jamie Fisher, Custer County 

Boys

Nichole Hughes and Miles Nielson, Billings 

Anica Wickenburg and Dylan McClinton, Billings 

Chelsea and Ryan Brajcich, Red Lodge 

Natalie Romero and Isaac Bain, Billings 

Michelle and Darren Kokkeler, Belfry 

