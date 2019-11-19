{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Renecia Shoulderblade and Lee Pine, Lame Deer

Olivia and Brett Adolph, Roundup

Azia and Timothy Huck, Billings

Jordan and Steven Morales, Red Lodge

Boys

Lindsey and Robert Selman, Billings

Sarah and Stansel Lambert Jr., Billings

Amanda and Casey Clausen, Billings

Nicole and Jess Padden, Park City

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Cheney and Danny Wilson, Billings

Wanvisa Prasongmanee and Jan Lewis, Billings

Danielle and Tucker Veltkamp, Billings

Rebekah Obenauer and Nikolas Wong, Billings

Dyllan Davis and Cory Brinkman, Billings

Boys

Annie Lewis and Cody Slunaker, Laurel

Natali and Ben Murnion, Brusett

Brandi and Josh Bowen, Billings

Mary and Zach Agamenoni, Billings

