Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Triplet girls and boy

Audra Bauer and Schuyler Hust, Billings

Girls

Shelley and David Melendrez, Billings

Brianna and Christian Jarvis, Ryegate

Vanessa Jacobs and Tristin Spadt, Billings

Boys

Kimberly and Tony Thomas, Billings

Lindsey and Ryan, Billings

Melinda Petranek and William Glover, Hilger

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Alyssa and Drew Herrera, Billings

Katie and Scott Sheetz, Billings

Sandra and Jacob Speakerworth, Billings

Boys

Gina and Michael Kurtz, Billings

Madchen and Brendan Hibl, Billings

Erin and Benjamin Gale, Billings

Lyndee and Morgan Redfield, Billings

Lindsey and Michael Merrill, Billings

