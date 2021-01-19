 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Makayla and Justin Kostelecky, Laurel

Jamie and Erik Egeland, Laurel

Leann and Andy Werk, Hays

Rachelle and David Anderson, Cody, WY

Elizabeth and William Yates, Red Lodge

Twin Girls

Shelly and Shawn Eby, Billings

Boy

Brittany and Andres Garcia, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Haley and Seth Mullholland, Billings

Rebecca and Ryan Van Hook, Billings

Boys

Lucero Najera and Darold Brey, Hardin

Cassandra Hunter and Colby Wilkerson, Laurel

Lily Aimone and Cody Gardner, Billings

Micki and Levi Sorge, Shepherd

