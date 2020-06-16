Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Renee and Jonathan Kaiser, Hardin
Carabeth Scheffelman and Istvan Szajko, Billings
Christina and Josh Thometz, Billings
Boys
Alyssa and Dillon Peterson, Billings
CeCelia Propp and Lucas Partridge, Billings
Sharley Spang and Donald Bishop, Busby
Anna and Christopher Williams, Billings
Caitlyn and Will Faber, Billings
Brittany Ceartin and Sean Grealish, Billings
Sheyenne Sherrodd and Jason Taylor, Pompeys Pillar
Nicolle and Lane Folkers, Billings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!