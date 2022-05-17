 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent's Hospital

Girl

Amy and Jeff McGough, Billings

Boys

Katie and Michael Hildebrand, Billings

Kari and Scott Wells, Roundup

Rachel and Darrell Smith, Laurel

Natawna Lacquement and Colten Smith, Billings

Victoria Fraga and Payten Batalden, Laurel

Billings Clinic Family Birthing Center

Girls

Kaylee Bradley and Travis Heckel, Billings

Jordan and Steven Morales, Red Lodge

Morgan and Reece Quade, Billings

Boys

Lexi and Austin Mitchell, Billings

Robyn and Jordan Gill, Billings

