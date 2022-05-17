Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent's Hospital
Girl
Amy and Jeff McGough, Billings
Boys
Katie and Michael Hildebrand, Billings
Kari and Scott Wells, Roundup
Rachel and Darrell Smith, Laurel
Natawna Lacquement and Colten Smith, Billings
Victoria Fraga and Payten Batalden, Laurel
Billings Clinic Family Birthing Center
Girls
Kaylee Bradley and Travis Heckel, Billings
Jordan and Steven Morales, Red Lodge
Morgan and Reece Quade, Billings
Boys
Lexi and Austin Mitchell, Billings
Robyn and Jordan Gill, Billings