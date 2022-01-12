Births Births at Billings hospitals Billings Gazette Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Billings Clinic Family Birth CenterGirlsMelissa and Rob Newton, JolietRachael and Gage Thompson, ColstripLexi and Tyson Bickford, BillingsBoyKayla and Karl Berg, Laurel 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Births Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 5, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 4, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 31, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 11, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 21, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 23, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 18, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 17, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Dec 14, 2021 Births at Billings hospitals