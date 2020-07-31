Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Brenda Costa and Weston Bad Bear Sr., Pryor
Misty Flying and Judah Goes Ahead, Billings
Heather and Kevin Puett, Joliet
Haley and Nate Reichenbach, Billings
Cherish and Dylan Job, Billings
Boys
Jacy and Noland Hogan, Crow Agency
Beth Niles and Codie Masterson, Billings
Ashlee and Mike Rupprecht, Joliet
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Kara and Craig Rykowski, Billings
Christa and Jeff Clarke, Billings
Amber Zahn and Bryan Letcher, Laurel
Boys
Meghan and Matthew Dolphay, Billings
Talissa BearComesOut, Lame Deer
Reanna Fey and Sean Lavallee, Red Lodge
