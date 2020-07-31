You have permission to edit this article.
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Brenda Costa and Weston Bad Bear Sr., Pryor

Misty Flying and Judah Goes Ahead, Billings

Heather and Kevin Puett, Joliet

Haley and Nate Reichenbach, Billings

Cherish and Dylan Job, Billings

Boys

Jacy and Noland Hogan, Crow Agency

Beth Niles and Codie Masterson, Billings

Ashlee and Mike Rupprecht, Joliet

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Kara and Craig Rykowski, Billings

Christa and Jeff Clarke, Billings

Amber Zahn and Bryan Letcher, Laurel

Boys

Meghan and Matthew Dolphay, Billings

Talissa BearComesOut, Lame Deer

Reanna Fey and Sean Lavallee, Red Lodge

