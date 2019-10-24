{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Linda and Kyle Starr, Billings

Andrea Stump and Isiaih Brown, Hardin

Boys

Stacia McIntyre and Dale Morgan, Billings

Rachael and Lance Anderson, Basin, Wyo.

Tina and Lathan Howard III, Billings

Jennifer and Andrew Fletcher, Glendive

Rane Black, Billings

Katherine and Ryan Mohr, Billings

Virginia and James Ross, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girl

Shanna and Ralph Costa, Hardin

Boys

Nicole and Bryan Toney, Billings

Becky and Simon Wipf, Rygate

