Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Danielle Clouse and Ethan Iverson , Miles City

Casie Spainhower and Curt Fowler, Billings

Phoebe Swan and Tristen Brewington, Billings

Koree Smoker-Lilley and Marcus Jackson, Frazer

Calista Monroy and Trindell Dawes, Pryor

Ashliegh and Robert Cozzens, Billings

Kellie Old Elk and Victor Dust III, Lodge Grass

Boys

Devin American Horse, Billings

Camille and Gilbert Lloyd, Hysham

Tasia Scalpcane, Lame Deer

Natasha Barnaby and Kenton Becker, Laurel

Ciana and Chad Kvilhaug, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girl

Brooke and Matthew Wallila, Laurel

Boys

Anna and Steven Morlock, Roundup

Samantha and Ryan Mayes, Laurel

