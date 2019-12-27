Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Dalia Banderas and Isaiah Best, Billings
Kaycee and Bo Laughery
Alberta and Jeremy Prettyweasel, Billings
Boys
Rose Poppler and Jeremy Myerss, Billings
Hailey Hess and Jared Dear, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Perrie and Ty Neal, Garryowen
Morgan BlackEagle and Raymond Bosick, Billings
Boys
Jessica Martin and Kareem Reed, Billings
Staci Gottlob and Matt Hulford, Billings
Christina and Tanner Callender, Billings