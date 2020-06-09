Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Katie Edwards and Devon Sapp, Billings
Abbie and Daniel Palmer, Columbus
Boys
Shelby and Keith Kuchinski, Billings
Angela and Jeff Jensen, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Kaily Miller and Brandon Neary, Billings
Zayla Not Afraid and Josh Plumage, Billings
Jenni Klein and Chris Strobbe, Ballantine
Isymae and Justin Carlton, Roundup
Nicole and Darrell Maxson, Billings
Courtney and Brandon Cox, Billings
Amber and Benjamin Georgeson, Columbus
Jalynn and Chandler McCuen, Billings
Boys
Amy Delong and Travis McDowall, Billings
Aubrie and Kirk Visser, Billings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!