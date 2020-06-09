Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Katie Edwards and Devon Sapp, Billings

Abbie and Daniel Palmer, Columbus

Boys

Shelby and Keith Kuchinski, Billings

Angela and Jeff Jensen, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Kaily Miller and Brandon Neary, Billings

Zayla Not Afraid and Josh Plumage, Billings

Jenni Klein and Chris Strobbe, Ballantine

Isymae and Justin Carlton, Roundup

Nicole and Darrell Maxson, Billings

Courtney and Brandon Cox, Billings

Amber and Benjamin Georgeson, Columbus

Jalynn and Chandler McCuen, Billings

Boys

Amy Delong and Travis McDowall, Billings

Aubrie and Kirk Visser, Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News