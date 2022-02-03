Births Births at Billings hospitals Billings Gazette Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Vincent HospitalGirlAlta Peila Dunning and Nathaniel James Dunning, Miles CityBoyDawnielle and Thomas Shoulderblade, Lame Deer 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Births Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 29, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 27, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Feb 2, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Feb 1, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 26, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 19, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals Celebrations Births at Billings hospitals Jan 12, 2022 Births at Billings hospitals