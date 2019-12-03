Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Brittney and Cole Hough, Roundup
Katherine and Daniel Cerda, Billings
Morgan Prevost and Ryann Fradenburgh, Billings
Boys
Angelica Neal and Edward Watts, Billings
Natasha Reed and William Hugs, Lodge Grass
Taylor Vasquez and Kent Jensen, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Brook and Chris Baker, Billings
Stacey and Duane Farr, Billings
Branlee G. Montoya and Spur S. Roundstone Sr., Lame Deer
Rylee and Aaron Vavra, Billings
Savannah Gill and Ben Alcaraz, Lockwood
Felicia and David Cai, Billings
Alissa and Michael Holds The Enemy, St. Xavier
Autumn and Cory Dunning, Billings
Boys
Michaela and Chris Simmons, Billings
Darcy Stracke, Billings
Redleaf Braidedhair and Les Ogle, Ashland
Meagen and Dustin Bretz, Billings
Jordan and Orrin Pyrah, Billings
Melissa and Justin Prevost, Billings
Felicia Caylon and Tyson Liebman, Billings
Micah and Phillip Voight, Billings
Tabatha Schneider and Dillon Thompson, Billings
Suzanne Limpy and Trevor Ackerman, Billings
Kristy Ingraham and Devin Parks, Billings
Amanda and Ben Shorten, Park City