Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Brittney and Cole Hough, Roundup

Katherine and Daniel Cerda, Billings

Morgan Prevost and Ryann Fradenburgh, Billings

Boys

Angelica Neal and Edward Watts, Billings

Natasha Reed and William Hugs, Lodge Grass

Taylor Vasquez and Kent Jensen, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Brook and Chris Baker, Billings

Stacey and Duane Farr, Billings

Branlee G. Montoya and Spur S. Roundstone Sr., Lame Deer

Rylee and Aaron Vavra, Billings

Savannah Gill and Ben Alcaraz, Lockwood

Felicia and David Cai, Billings

Alissa and Michael Holds The Enemy, St. Xavier

Autumn and Cory Dunning, Billings

Boys

Michaela and Chris Simmons, Billings

Darcy Stracke, Billings

Redleaf Braidedhair and Les Ogle, Ashland

Meagen and Dustin Bretz, Billings

Jordan and Orrin Pyrah, Billings

Melissa and Justin Prevost, Billings

Felicia Caylon and Tyson Liebman, Billings

Micah and Phillip Voight, Billings

Tabatha Schneider and Dillon Thompson, Billings

Suzanne Limpy and Trevor Ackerman, Billings

Kristy Ingraham and Devin Parks, Billings

Amanda and Ben Shorten, Park City

