Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Malissa and Jesse Moore, Shepherd

Ashley Hargon and Ryan Bonnett, Laurel

Tana Ash and Shane Gustin, Billings

Kellie Old Horn and Isaiah Pisano, Crow Agency

Boy

Nicole and Kevin Sherman, Billings

