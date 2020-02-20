Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Brittany and Daniel Smurawa, Billings
Kali and Eric Rydquist, Billings
Aubrey Meiwald and Darneu Lefthand, Billings
Cameryn and Christopher Smith, Billings
Leah and Alex Urbanski, Molt
Boys
Rebekah and James Tyler, Billings
Susie and Hubert Blackwolf Jr., Billings
Jessica and Ian Erickson, Billings
Shae and Jesse LaFuze, Billings
Marki and Trevor Kirschenmann, Laurel
Brandi and Tyler Southworth, Billings
Mercedes Bierwiler and Houston Martin, Billings
Rhiannon and Dana Knox, Lewistown
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Dayle and Eric Stahl, Laurel
Lisa and Robert Hofer, Broadview
Emily and Drew LeVeaux, Billings
Boys
Amanda and Glynn Maddox, Billings
Kayla and Dwayne Mullens, Shepherd