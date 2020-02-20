Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Brittany and Daniel Smurawa, Billings

Kali and Eric Rydquist, Billings

Aubrey Meiwald and Darneu Lefthand, Billings

Cameryn and Christopher Smith, Billings

Leah and Alex Urbanski, Molt

Boys

Rebekah and James Tyler, Billings

Susie and Hubert Blackwolf Jr., Billings

Jessica and Ian Erickson, Billings

Shae and Jesse LaFuze, Billings

Marki and Trevor Kirschenmann, Laurel

Brandi and Tyler Southworth, Billings

Mercedes Bierwiler and Houston Martin, Billings

Rhiannon and Dana Knox, Lewistown

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Dayle and Eric Stahl, Laurel

Lisa and Robert Hofer, Broadview

Emily and Drew LeVeaux, Billings

Boys

Amanda and Glynn Maddox, Billings

Kayla and Dwayne Mullens, Shepherd

