Births at Billings hospitals
Billings Gazette
Dec 18, 2021

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls
Misty Zier and Julian Doyle, Hardin
Meranda and Steve Kleinsasser, Billings
Kelsey & Chad Smith, Billings

Boy
BrieAnna Stewart & Phillip Nomee, Hardin