Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girl

Ashley and Dustin Duran, Billings

Boys

Shawnelle Graham and Tanner Bartley, Roundup

Taylor and Justin Zites, Billings

Alyssa Handley and Jeremiah Garza, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Adrianna Cotton and Dyllan Dekievit, Billings

Melissa and Calvin Walter, Billings

Chani Bad Bear and Jeran Whiteman, Billings

Lynnea and Nolan Swanke, Laurel

Mackenzie and Jeremy Keller, Billings

Katie Wilson and Bryce Lyman, Billings

Shelby and David Burleson, Bridger

Ceder and Levi Stengrimson, Columbus

Kelly and Joseph Hickey, Billings

Boys

Kassie Big Man and Paul Ryan, Lame Deer

Abigail and Dave Wipf, Martinsdale

Jodi and Chance Hammons, Billings

Rebecca and Andrew Occhipinti, Billings

