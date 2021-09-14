Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girl
Ashley and Dustin Duran, Billings
Boys
Shawnelle Graham and Tanner Bartley, Roundup
Taylor and Justin Zites, Billings
Alyssa Handley and Jeremiah Garza, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Adrianna Cotton and Dyllan Dekievit, Billings
Melissa and Calvin Walter, Billings
Chani Bad Bear and Jeran Whiteman, Billings
Lynnea and Nolan Swanke, Laurel
Mackenzie and Jeremy Keller, Billings
Katie Wilson and Bryce Lyman, Billings
Shelby and David Burleson, Bridger
Ceder and Levi Stengrimson, Columbus
Kelly and Joseph Hickey, Billings
Boys
Kassie Big Man and Paul Ryan, Lame Deer
Abigail and Dave Wipf, Martinsdale
Jodi and Chance Hammons, Billings
Rebecca and Andrew Occhipinti, Billings