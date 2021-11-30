 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals
Births

St. Vincent Hospital

Girls

Katie and Joseph Schlegel, Billings

Karen and Craig Ashworth, Billings

Boys

Codi A Jones and Michael J Bearhill II, Wolf Point

Riley and Mikey Riddle, Shepherd

Heather Fryett and Erik Aker, Billings

Angelina Caye, Billings

