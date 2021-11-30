Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent Hospital
Girls
Katie and Joseph Schlegel, Billings
Karen and Craig Ashworth, Billings
Boys
Codi A Jones and Michael J Bearhill II, Wolf Point
Riley and Mikey Riddle, Shepherd
Heather Fryett and Erik Aker, Billings
Angelina Caye, Billings
Girls
Katie and Joseph Schlegel, Billings
Karen and Craig Ashworth, Billings
Boys
Codi A Jones and Michael J Bearhill II, Wolf Point
Riley and Mikey Riddle, Shepherd
Heather Fryett and Erik Aker, Billings
Angelina Caye, Billings
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.