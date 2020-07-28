Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Sonya and Dillon Scheetz, Laurel
Danielle and Michael Rider, Billings
Boys
Amber Schneider and William Downs, Molt
Beth and Andron Tuss, Columbus
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Lorene Knowlen and Van Harris, Shepherd
Destiny and Miles Ryan, Billings
Tiffany Shoulderblade and John Bellymule, Lame Deer
Ashley and Dustin Duran, Billings
Monica Chief At Night and Cayoz Fisher, Crow Agency
Boys
Raina and Tyler Noyes, Sand Springs
Collette and Jake Kraft, Billings
Ashley Wallin and Anthony Snider, Billings
Kristina and Tyler Pointer, Billings
Grace Miller and Raistlin Streber, Billings
Staphan Trembath and Kershawn James, Worland, Wyo.
Ashlynn Johnson and Luke Brady, Billings
