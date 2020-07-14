Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Ashley and Jared Lausch, Billings
Kelsey Mann and Joshua Carl, Billings
Bonnie Brunko and Loren Sherman, Billings
Amanda and Wayne Weinhold, Billings
Darian LaMere-Dickson and Ricco RedStar, Billings
Jessica and Hunter Stemmer, Billings
Jackie and Cody Lidstrom, Billings
Ashlee Olson and Zavier Sano, Billings
Boys
Toby O'Rourke and D.J. Clark, Billings
Sarah and Matthew De Jong, Miles City
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Larissa and Francis Plentyhawk, Hardin
Jaylene and Corbin Myers, Billings
Haley Morse and Dillan Kennedy, Billings
Wendy Rivera Oliva and Nelson Gomez Fajardo, Billings
Breanna and Shawn Nardella, Laurel
Lara Littlebird and Wilbur Spang Jr., Busby
Boys
Kailani Reed, Billings
Madison Ostermiller and Jace BearComesOut, Billings
Christina Baird and Jesse Payn, Billings
