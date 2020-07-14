Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Ashley and Jared Lausch, Billings

Kelsey Mann and Joshua Carl, Billings

Bonnie Brunko and Loren Sherman, Billings

Amanda and Wayne Weinhold, Billings

Darian LaMere-Dickson and Ricco RedStar, Billings

Jessica and Hunter Stemmer, Billings

Jackie and Cody Lidstrom, Billings

Ashlee Olson and Zavier Sano, Billings

Boys

Toby O'Rourke and D.J. Clark, Billings

Sarah and Matthew De Jong, Miles City

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Larissa and Francis Plentyhawk, Hardin

Jaylene and Corbin Myers, Billings

Haley Morse and Dillan Kennedy, Billings

Wendy Rivera Oliva and Nelson Gomez Fajardo, Billings

Breanna and Shawn Nardella, Laurel

Lara Littlebird and Wilbur Spang Jr., Busby

Boys

Kailani Reed, Billings

Madison Ostermiller and Jace BearComesOut, Billings

Christina Baird and Jesse Payn, Billings

