Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Mariah Martinez and Ryan Lafko, Billings

Freedom and Brian Berryman, Billings

Veronica Rousseau and Christopher Todoroff, Forsyth

Boys

Jessica and Randy Mayes, Laurel

Chantel Azure and Henry Bad Bear Jr., Bighorn

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Katie and Erik Gatlin, Billings

Toshia Ruff, Billings

Sherry and Coaly Huckins, Forsyth

Boys

Kerra and James Roberts, Billings

Courtney Hartford and Austin Davidson, Billings

