Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Katie and Tyler Cosby, Billings

Heather and Talon Vollin, Billings

Boys

Kailey and Spencer Foster, Bridger

Candace Brown and Zack Atkinson, Poplar

Samantha Welch and Trevor Birdsbill, Wolf Point

