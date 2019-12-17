{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Ashley and Aaron Kosmann, Billings

Keely and Justin Hays, Billings

Oliviah Arviso and Andrew Rankin, Billings

Jamie and Bryan Watkins, Billings

Angel Small and Alex Nomee, Billings

Twin Boys

Jenna and Brady Frank, Billings

Boys

Kimberly and Edgar Gonzalez, Billings

Melisa and Durc Setzer, Three Forks

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Jessica and James Bulluck, Billings

Gabriela and Gypsy-Lee Walker, Billings

Stephanie and Gary Morrison, Laurel

Boy

Kylie and Seth Ballbach, Rapelje

