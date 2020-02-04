Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Mari Jo and Jess Piper, Laurel
Marci and Kurtis Kokkeler, Fromberg
Trenna and Ben Nearpass, Billings
Christina Parkhill and Joshua Gross, Hysham
Lindsay and Michael Klein, Billings
Samantha Hance and Gilbert Ortiz Jr., Billings
Boys
Chandale Feller and Rhett Gibson, Hardin
Krysta and Shaun Bell, Billings
Caitlin and Stephen Dimock, Billings
Anjali and Robert Smith, Billings
Taylor and Justin Williams, Billings
Gretta and Palmer Henrickson, Billings
Taylor and Michael Kuchinski, Billings
Natalie and Derek Baird, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Boy
Yardley Daigneau and Garrison Nivens, Billings