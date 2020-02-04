Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Mari Jo and Jess Piper, Laurel

Marci and Kurtis Kokkeler, Fromberg

Trenna and Ben Nearpass, Billings

Christina Parkhill and Joshua Gross, Hysham

Lindsay and Michael Klein, Billings

Samantha Hance and Gilbert Ortiz Jr., Billings

Boys

Chandale Feller and Rhett Gibson, Hardin

Krysta and Shaun Bell, Billings

Caitlin and Stephen Dimock, Billings

Anjali and Robert Smith, Billings

Taylor and Justin Williams, Billings

Gretta and Palmer Henrickson, Billings

Taylor and Michael Kuchinski, Billings

Natalie and Derek Baird, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Boy

Yardley Daigneau and Garrison Nivens, Billings

