Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Natalee and Andrew West, Billings

Mikkie Medicine Horse-Tushka and Randolph Big Day Sr., Pryor

Katherine and Ryan Mohr, Billings

Rachel Bisset and Justin Carlson, Billings

Ashley Glumac and Aaron Simmons, Billings

Twins Girls

Kelsey and Brandon Nitzkorski, Joliet

Boys

Reese Andrews, Billings

Arly Pretty On Top Fisher and Ronnie Fisher, Garryowen

Michelle Barker and Tyson Garza, Billings 

Molly and Brett Solberg, Billings 

Brittany Walsh and Parker Hensel, Nye

Stephanie and Bobby Griffin, Billings

Tina and Lathan Howard III, Billings

Angel Dey and Austin MacBlane, Billings

Joelle Miller, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Marny Jo OldElk-Limberhand and Joshua James Limberhand, Billings

Ashley Vondall and Jonahan Cantrell, Billings

Boys

Silvia Ramirez and Jose Refugio Herrera, Custer

Jessica and JC Nelson, Billings

Theresa Vondra and Andrew Sanders, Billings

Kelby Sandman and Gary Fitzgerald, Winnett

