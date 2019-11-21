Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Bethany and Junior Fatupaito, Billings
Lauren and Casey LePage, Billings
Marisela Castro and Stephen Gretzinger, Billings
Stevie and Brandon Cross, Absarokee
Sarah Lesnet and William Hakala, Billings
Sarah and Tyler Frank, Billings
Twin boys
Rosselline and Wesley Tyson, Manhattan
Boys
Macy Nelson and Jake Burkhalter, Billings
Jolyn Pretty Man and Levoy Takes Horse, Billings
Jade Brown and Tyrelle Peterson, Billings