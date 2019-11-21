{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Bethany and Junior Fatupaito, Billings

Lauren and Casey LePage, Billings

Marisela Castro and Stephen Gretzinger, Billings

Stevie and Brandon Cross, Absarokee

Sarah Lesnet and William Hakala, Billings

Sarah and Tyler Frank, Billings

Twin boys

Rosselline and Wesley Tyson, Manhattan

Boys

Macy Nelson and Jake Burkhalter, Billings

Jolyn Pretty Man and Levoy Takes Horse, Billings

Jade Brown and Tyrelle Peterson, Billings

