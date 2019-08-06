{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Kati and Tyler Sauther, Billings

Leah Dust and Tyson GrosVentre, Lodge Grass

Jenni Gude and Zachery Trich, Billings

Britney Gonzalez and Torey Wolfvoice, Lame Deer

Isabella Jensen and Taylor Robison, Billings

Stacie Stocks and Neil Spencer, Laurel

Amy and David Stordahl

Boys

Keriann and Gary Burke, Billings

Jamie Selage and Terrell Spottedwolf, Billings

Michelle Bailey and Troy Villa, Billings

Lauren and Seanan Dowling, Billings

Sara and Luke Halvorson, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Courtney A. West, Billings

Samantha Hamblin and David Romandia, Billings

Jael Birdinground and Codi Small, Billings

Amyntas Hinckley and Martin John Claymore, Billings

Whitney Fjelstad and Ryan Coles, Billings

Boys

Kayla and Kaleb Hitz, Lovell, Wyo.

Cassie and Tyler Jansma, Laurel

Sarah and Wade Redhat, Lame Deer

Lauren and Jordan Hasquet, Billings

