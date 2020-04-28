Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Halle and Emmitt Putman, Billings
Heidi and Kevin Gerrells, Billings
Jazmyn and Skylar Marchand, Billings
Sienna and Patrick Elser, Billings
Debbie and Adam Grill, Billings
Boys
Amanda Wilson, Billings
Charlotte Hunter and Thomas Connelly, Billings
Melissa Hayes and Gaurav Mehra, Kirkland, Wash.
Lindsay and Arnie Mollett, Roberts
Millie and Riley Bennett, Shepherd
Brittany Sherman and Brad Halvorsen, Billings
Casee Lepper and Ryan Michaelsen, Wolf Point
Sarah and Joseph Peila, Billings
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!