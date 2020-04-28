Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Halle and Emmitt Putman, Billings

Heidi and Kevin Gerrells, Billings

Jazmyn and Skylar Marchand, Billings

Sienna and Patrick Elser, Billings

Debbie and Adam Grill, Billings

Boys

Amanda Wilson, Billings

Charlotte Hunter and Thomas Connelly, Billings

Melissa Hayes and Gaurav Mehra, Kirkland, Wash.

Lindsay and Arnie Mollett, Roberts

Millie and Riley Bennett, Shepherd

Brittany Sherman and Brad Halvorsen, Billings

Casee Lepper and Ryan Michaelsen, Wolf Point

Sarah and Joseph Peila, Billings

