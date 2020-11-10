 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Cristen McCarthy and Vidal Castillo, Billings

Vanessa Loans Arrow and Lucas Hamilton, Wolf Point

Kastina Benoit and Eric Waddington, Billings

Boys

Sabrina Makinen and Nassir Al-Suwailem, Billings

Kiana McConnell and Darius Willard, Billings

Tenley and Joseph Epperson, Billings

Sharla and Gary Plenty Buffalo Jr., Lodge Grass

Sara Babcock and Sundance Marshall, Billings

Ruthie and Weston O'Donnell, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girl

Elizabeth and Clark Vowell, Billings

Boys

Victoria and Samuel Kaupp, Sheridan, Wyo.

Tari and Adam Burt, Billings

Frankie One Bear and Audric Blackwolf, Ashland

