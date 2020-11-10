Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Cristen McCarthy and Vidal Castillo, Billings
Vanessa Loans Arrow and Lucas Hamilton, Wolf Point
Kastina Benoit and Eric Waddington, Billings
Boys
Sabrina Makinen and Nassir Al-Suwailem, Billings
Kiana McConnell and Darius Willard, Billings
Tenley and Joseph Epperson, Billings
Sharla and Gary Plenty Buffalo Jr., Lodge Grass
Sara Babcock and Sundance Marshall, Billings
Ruthie and Weston O'Donnell, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girl
Elizabeth and Clark Vowell, Billings
Boys
Victoria and Samuel Kaupp, Sheridan, Wyo.
Tari and Adam Burt, Billings
Frankie One Bear and Audric Blackwolf, Ashland
