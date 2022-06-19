 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Shauna Winchell and Chris Jones, Billings

Rachelle Jarvis and Marshall Van Daele, Billings

Boys

Taylor and Tyson Vanderby, Billings

Tausilia and Jesse Wheeler, Billings

Chelsea and Adam Hergenroeder, Billings

Loverty and Jay Erickson, Wolf Point

Magi and Kyle Fraser, Dunmore

Amanda and Nathan Salter, Shepherd

St. Vincent's Hospital

Girls

Tiffany and Thomas Perman, Billings

Kerry Lou and Eric Smith, Billings

Cherie Givens and Cole Williamson, Belgrade

Mackenzie and Kooper Bond, Billings

Lynae and Cody Cole, Billings

Stephanie and Paul McPhearson, Billings

Hannah and Jaime Fender, Bilings

Callie and Chase Philips, Hogeland

Red Willow HorseCapture and Jase Pease, Billings

Boys

Tommie Martell and Steven Rowe Jr., Wolf Point

Roberta Roundstone, Pryor

Cassidy and Tyler Rogge, Jordan

Kari and Nathan Bates, Billings

Sydney and Chance Williams, Ballantine

