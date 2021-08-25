Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Koti Paul-Gullings and Jon Bitseff, Billings
Katie and Tyler Gustin, Billings
Lisa and David Kennedy, Billings
Bailey and Chad Green, Billings
Boys
Kimberly and Vance Takes Enemy Sr., Crow Agency
Angela and Dustin Spaulding, Belfry
Cypris Gardner and Connor Grapp, Columbus
Hiley and Marcus Buechler, Laurel
Shelbi Rodriguez and Jacob Lewis, Billings
Lindsey and Richard Hurley, Livingston
Brittany McCallum and Brock Watson, Billings
Angela Bott and Rory Birkett, Billings
Nicolina Moon, Billings
Erin and Wesley Pittman, Buffalo Wyo.
