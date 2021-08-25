 Skip to main content
Births at Billings hospitals

Births at Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Koti Paul-Gullings and Jon Bitseff, Billings

Katie and Tyler Gustin, Billings

Lisa and David Kennedy, Billings

Bailey and Chad Green, Billings

Boys

Kimberly and Vance Takes Enemy Sr., Crow Agency

Angela and Dustin Spaulding, Belfry

Cypris Gardner and Connor Grapp, Columbus

Hiley and Marcus Buechler, Laurel

Shelbi Rodriguez and Jacob Lewis, Billings

Lindsey and Richard Hurley, Livingston

Brittany McCallum and Brock Watson, Billings

Angela Bott and Rory Birkett, Billings

Nicolina Moon, Billings

Erin and Wesley Pittman, Buffalo Wyo.

