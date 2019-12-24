{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Laura Plain Bull and Jace Edmo, Crow Agency

Anne and Brett Litle, Billings

BreeAnn King and Randall Littlehead, Ashland

Boys

Sharla and Gary Plenty Buffalo, Hardin

Tammy Wensil and Brannen Holeman, Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Raya and Floyd Jackson, Columbus

Sydney NotAfraid and Jacob Crawler, Lodge Grass

Melissa BigBack and Dustin Elkshoulder, Lame Deer

Cheyenne and Jeffery Robinson, Lame Deer

Megan Anderson and Tate Laplaunt, Billings

Ariel and Jordan FitzGerald, Shepherd

Boys

Lindsey and Jeremy Morris, Billings

Erika Renner and Doug Wurtsbaugh, Billings

