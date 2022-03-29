Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent's Hospital
Girls
Linda Little-Whiteman and Garland Howe, Billings
Branlee Montoya and Spur Roundstone Sr., Lame Deer
Illyanna Myers, Billings
Briana and Storm Knight, Billings
Raven and Luke Shevela, Lewistown
Samantha & Marcus Drange, Billings
Boy
Hannah Schell and Michael Wehmeyer, Billings
Morgan and Jared Kimmet, Billings
Justine and Eli Breding, Shawmut
Jaci Wichman, Billings
Kiann & Lawrence Littlebear, Billings
Sonja Peters & Jhett Paulson, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Autrista and Anthony Specht, Billings
Sarah and Joseph Peila, Billings
Jennifer Gude and Zachary Trich, Billings
Sunny St. Mark and Timmy Nava, Billings
Winona PlentyHoops-Old Dwarf and Zackery Old Dwarf, Hardin
Rachel and Nate Meiers, Laurel
Boys
Kaylee Wise and Daniel Moran, Billings
Heather and Traase Lear, Roundup
Dakota Speakthunder and Dusty Smith, Billings
Cassandra Huck and Jeremy Sherman, Billings
Kaylynn Danklefsen and Austin Taylor, Miles City