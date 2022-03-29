 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent's Hospital

Girls

Linda Little-Whiteman and Garland Howe, Billings

Branlee Montoya and Spur Roundstone Sr., Lame Deer

Illyanna Myers, Billings

Briana and Storm Knight, Billings

Raven and Luke Shevela, Lewistown

Samantha & Marcus Drange, Billings

Boy

Hannah Schell and Michael Wehmeyer, Billings

Morgan and Jared Kimmet, Billings

Justine and Eli Breding, Shawmut

Jaci Wichman, Billings

Kiann & Lawrence Littlebear, Billings

Sonja Peters & Jhett Paulson, Billings

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Autrista and Anthony Specht, Billings

Sarah and Joseph Peila, Billings

Jennifer Gude and Zachary Trich, Billings

Sunny St. Mark and Timmy Nava, Billings

Winona PlentyHoops-Old Dwarf and Zackery Old Dwarf, Hardin

Rachel and Nate Meiers, Laurel

Boys

Kaylee Wise and Daniel Moran, Billings

Heather and Traase Lear, Roundup

Dakota Speakthunder and Dusty Smith, Billings

Cassandra Huck and Jeremy Sherman, Billings

Kaylynn Danklefsen and Austin Taylor, Miles City

