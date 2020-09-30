Births in Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Wendy and Dane Reed-Red Lodge
Heather Riemer and Kahle Martin-Billings
Ashley and Steven Williams-Laurel
Breanna Akard and Darin Kapfer-Billings
Rochelle Salazar and Ryan Miracle-Roundup
Celine McClanahan and Derek Odom-Roundup
Boys
Gloria Myers and Devan Russell-Garryowen
Leeza Bailey and Bradley Christensen-Billings
Tonya and Jeff Appelt-Billings
Kelsey and Aleksei Grosulak-Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Triplet boys and girl
Stephanie Sturgill and Mitch Webb, Billings
