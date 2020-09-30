 Skip to main content
Births in Billings hospitals

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Wendy and Dane Reed-Red Lodge

Heather Riemer and Kahle Martin-Billings

Ashley and Steven Williams-Laurel

Breanna Akard and Darin Kapfer-Billings

Rochelle Salazar and Ryan Miracle-Roundup

Celine McClanahan and Derek Odom-Roundup

Boys

Gloria Myers and Devan Russell-Garryowen

Leeza Bailey and Bradley Christensen-Billings

Tonya and Jeff Appelt-Billings

Kelsey and Aleksei Grosulak-Billings

St. Vincent Healthcare

Triplet boys and girl

Stephanie Sturgill and Mitch Webb, Billings

