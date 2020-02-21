Births

St. Vincent Healthcare

Girls

Katie and Jacob Miller, Laurel

Whitney Azure and Wylie RunsThrough, Billings

Boys

Tawney and Johnathon Carlson, Bridger

Nicol St. Germain and David Hernandez, Park City

