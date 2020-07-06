Fire calls around Billings

Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Michelle Barker and Tyson Garza, Billings
Erica and Kenneth Carlos, Billings
Aletha Padilla, Billings
Boys
Sabrina Martell and Robert Pinkerton, Poplar
Kelli and Brooks Clark, Billings
Carly and Kerry Wheatley, Lewistown
Denis Hinojosa and Cole Bronstetter, Billings
Jamie and Alex Culbertson, Poplar
Helen and Evan Joda, Billings
St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Jessica and Jason Sparks, Billings
Clover and Shaun Kostelecky, Billings
Boys
Whitney LaMere and Dustin Rodarte, Billings
Skye Pierce and Tyler Preston, Billings
Adrianna and Dylan Dekievit, Billings
Lynsie Stoldorf, Billings
Nancy Natali and Erick Ochoa, Billings
Pam and Andrew Roberts, Lewistown
