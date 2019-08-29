St. Vincent Healthcare
Girls
Kaitlyn and Adam Kuchin, Billings
Stephanie and Garret Wagner, Billings
Boys
Catherine and Seth Keas, Laurel
Tanya LeVeque and Justin Ronke, Laurel
Ciara and Jason Hagadone, Billings
