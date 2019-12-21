{{featured_button_text}}
Glehn Triantafilo and Muri Cole

GLEHN TRIANTAFILO AND MURI COLE

Muri Cole, of Silesia, and Glehn Triantafilo, of Sidney, Australia, are engaged to be married.

Their parents are Pat and Steve Cole, of Silesia, and Danny and Joshua Triantafilo, of Sidney.

0
0
0
0
0