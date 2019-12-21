Muri Cole, of Silesia, and Glehn Triantafilo, of Sidney, Australia, are engaged to be married.
Their parents are Pat and Steve Cole, of Silesia, and Danny and Joshua Triantafilo, of Sidney.
