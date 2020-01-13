Kendra Vandersnick and Ryan Allen, both of Denver, plan a July 22 wedding.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Their parents are Julie and Greg Smith, Dean Vandersnick, and Roxanne and Jeff Allen, all of Billings.
Kendra Vandersnick and Ryan Allen, both of Denver, plan a July 22 wedding.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Their parents are Julie and Greg Smith, Dean Vandersnick, and Roxanne and Jeff Allen, all of Billings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.