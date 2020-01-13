{{featured_button_text}}
Kendra Vandersnick and Ryan Allen

 Melissa Pugliese

Kendra Vandersnick and Ryan Allen, both of Denver, plan a July 22 wedding.

Their parents are Julie and Greg Smith, Dean Vandersnick, and Roxanne and Jeff Allen, all of Billings.

