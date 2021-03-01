 Skip to main content
Junker-Sawatzky

Ramona Junker and Gerhard Sawatzky, formerly of Mt. Lake, were married in Florida. Parents of the couple are Fred W. Junker and Gladys Crawford, and Elizabeth Sawatzky, all of Mt. Lake, Florida.

They were reunited at the Mt. Lake High School Reunion held at Mt. Lake High School and Heritage Village in June 2018. Gerhard and Ramona previously spent much of their lives self-employed and helping others; Gerhard in satellites and cryogenics and Ramona who has a Bachelor's of Science degree in psychology and now works in mortgage banking and real estate. The couple now lives in Florida.

