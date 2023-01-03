Obit Directory 010423 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FREEMAN—Thomas (62) of Billings, MT. Passed away on Dec. 31. For full obituary go to: cfgbillings.com. (6)

SWEET—James (72) of Billings, MT. Passed away on January 1. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic ChurchIn Bridger MT, on Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. For full obituary go to: cfgbillings.com. (4)

DANIELSON – Neil, 69, of Worden. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri., Jan. 6 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, followed by burial at Ballantine Pleasantview Cemetery. For obit and livestream link, visit www.cfgbillings.com. (4)