Obit Directory 010423 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

BATHURST – Terry, 71, Billings. Graveside service pending. (3)

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

WALLIS—George Worsley, 102, of Billings passed Dec. 27. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. (4)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

PETERSON—Alice M., 91, Laurel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wed., Jan. 4, at Laurel City Cemetery. (4)

REIBER—Douglas F. 69 of Laurel. Memorial service to be held in Spring with military honors. (5)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

SPENCER—Gus William, 19 of Belfry. Memorial service on Sat. 13 at 1 p.m. at Carbon County Fairgrounds. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com to leave memories and condolences. (6)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned